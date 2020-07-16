Ila May Wiley

1933 — 2020
Ila May Steele Wiley, 87, of Ivins, Utah, went home to be with the Lord Jesus and loved ones on July 11, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her home. Ila May had a long and wonderful life and was deeply loved and adored by her family. Ila May was born on May 16, 1933 in Payson, Utah to William Leonard and Mary Evelyn Gill Steele. She attended schools in Goshen and Payson.
She married Darlo Sawyer, they later divorced. She married Roy Garth Wiley on September 4, 1966 in Ely, Nevada. Roy passed away on April 1, 1983.
Ila May is survived by her children Mark (Cindy) Sawyer, Vance (Corene) Wiley, and Robert (Teresa) Wiley, 3 stepdaughters, 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Garth Wiley, ex-husband Darlo Sawyer, son Mike Sawyer, daughter Darla Sawyer, granddaughter Nicole Forbush, beloved companion Bill Abraham, beloved companion Jim Eva, 6 sisters, 3 brothers, and 1 stepdaughter.
In honoring Ila May’s wishes of not wanting a funeral service, a graveside service will be held on July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Goshen Town Cemetery. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside from 9-10:30 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.