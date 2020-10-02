Ilene May Payne Critchfield
On May 2, 1930, heaven sent an angel to earth, and on Thursday, September 24, 2020, her loved ones welcomed her back home. Ilene May Payne Critchfield, "Mo", touched many lives and will be sorely missed and celebrated through the generations. We know that heaven is rejoicing her return.
Ilene grew up in Ogden and worked at her parent's grocery store when not tending her five younger siblings. She was captain of the pep club and can still sing the fight song.
On V-J day in 1945, Ilene caught a ride home with Billy, a cute friend of a friend. When he dropped her off and told her to hurry up or he'd leave her, playful Ilene slid across the seat and stole his keys and his heart. William Leo Critchfield married her on August 2, 1948, in Ogden, Utah just 3 months after she graduated from Ogden High School, and became her eternal companion on August 2, 1950 in the Logan Temple. Ilene became Billy's right hand person. As Vice President of Public Relations for Pacific Bell in California, Bill was the face, but she was the hostess standing next to him in her pearls at events, including a Governor's ball for Ronald Reagan. They treasured each other and were married for 50 years before Bill passed away in 1998.
Everyone knew when Ilene was around because her infectious laugh lightened the room and spread her happiness to others. She was always smiling and was always serving others.
Ilene has been a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints her entire life. She and her husband served on a proselyting and reactivating mission in Mayer, Arizona. She served as the Relief Society President twice, was highly involved in genealogy, and served on two different temple shifts each week and attended as patron once a week for over twenty years.
Family unity was essential to Ilene as shown through her famous Sunday dinners and constant cheering at every kid and grandchild's sporting events. Ilene loved to crochet afghans, play the piano, do weekly humanitarian service, and sing in every choir she could including the one at Covington Senior Living where she has resided for the past two years.
Waiting eagerly to greet her at the veil were her parents, Valete Picket and Herman Payne; her sister JoAnne Ross, her brother Douglas Payne, her daughter, Valene Critchfield; her son, Kelly Critchfield; and a grandson Rob Critchfield.
Ilene has left behind family members, who love and miss her dearly: William David "Bill" (Nancy) Critchfield, Nampa, ID, Dr. Robert "Bob" (Tracy) Critchfield, Peoria, AZ, and Terri (Mitch) Lewis, Pleasant Grove, UT; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie, Provo, UT; her siblings Dave (Ruayne) Payne , Bart (Sherma) Payne, Thom (Lisa) Payne ; 22 grandchildren; ; and 61 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 1176 North 730 East, Pleasant Grove, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.