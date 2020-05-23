In Honor of Your 100th Birthday Mom

1920-1999
Oh Mom, how so very much we miss you! The years seem to fly by some days and then other days are a bit too long without you. We think of you everyday.
Thank you for teaching us the meaning of hard work. Thank you for helping us learn to be good homemakers. Thank you for teaching us about trees, shrubs, flowers, and taking care of all living things.
Thank you for teaching us to help our neighbors and how to be a good neighbor.
You were always willing to help others, especially those who had less. You diligently taught us to care about and honor those who went before us on every Memorial Day as we delivered flowers to so many of them. You helped put together many of the 4th of July parade floats from our area built down at Tucker’s garage. You supported and encouraged us in all our many activities. You served in many different capacities that you were called to in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. You were always serving and always willing to help.
We miss your homemade meals, cloverleaf rolls, bread and pies. We miss your warm smile and we miss our conversations. You loved us and sacrificed much for us and we love you.
On your 100th birthday, we honor you and send our Forever Love.
Marsha, Cindy, Carrie and all your grandchildren and your great-grandchildren.