In Loving Memory
Jamie Marie Nordell
July 28th 1979 - Dec 15th 2020
Jamie Marie Nordell of Payson Utah passed away unexpectedly on December 15th 2020. Jamie was born in Riverside California on July 28th 1979 to Steve and Patricia Martin of Moroni, Utah.
Jamie graduated Rancho Verde High School with honors in 1997. She then moved to Moroni, Utah where she met, and married the love of her life Mickey Nordell in Manti with whom she was married to for 20 years. Jamie and Mickey have four beautiful children. After moving from Helper, UT to Provo, UT they settled in Payson Utah in 2007.
Jamie started working for McDonalds Corp shortly after moving to Utah where she continued to work for 17 years up to the time of her passing. Jamie was very loyal and hardworking and excelled at her job. She quickly moved into management where she continued to work as the General Manager in Provo for 12 years. She met many wonderful friends, and many became like family during her tenure with McDonalds.
Jamie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her four children, husband, two sisters and parents. Jamie loved to fish and would go every chance she got. Sometimes just her and Peyton would load up the car and head to the lake for the day to enjoy the serenity and peacefulness of the mountain's beauty and nature. She thoroughly enjoyed snuggling on the couch with her family and watching a good movie. Her latest love was traveling the western states with her Dad Steve, buying and reselling antique wagons and other miscellaneous antiques. Jamie had one of the most beautiful, precious relationships with her mother Patricia as well, talking on the phone multiple times a day and visiting every chance they got. They were truly best friends.
Jamie was a light to everyone who had the pleasure of being a part of her life. Her infectious smile and friendly/connective nature will be sorely missed by many.
Jamie is survived by her husband Mickey Nordell, sons Steven Ross (17), Brakston Alan (16), Aubree Marie (14), and Peyton Swasey (7). Father Steve Martin, Sisters Jill (Tim) Anderson, Julie (Wade)Anderson.
Jamie was preceded in death by her Mother Patricia Eden Martin.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 5 -7pm at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson. A public visitation will also be held prior to service on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11:30 am -12:30 pm at the Moroni 1st Ward Chapel, 82 North Center, Moroni, Utah. Due to Covid 19 a private family celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Moroni 1st Ward Chapel, 82 North Center, Moroni, Utah. There will be a livestream link for all who would link to join. All are invited to the interment immediately following at the Moroni City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a GoFund (account) has been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mickey-nordell-and-kids?utm_source=customer
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com