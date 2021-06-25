Ingrid Annette Merrill Webb
October 1, 1939 - June, 21 2021
Ingrid Annette Merrill Webb passed away, at the age of 81, in her Lehi home on June 21, 2021. She was born in Price, Utah on October 1, 1939 to Robert Warren and Rhoda Merrill the youngest of seven daughters. She grew up in Orem and graduated from Orem High in 1958.
Annette married the love of her life, Arlo S Webb on May 31, 1958. They celebrated their 63rd anniversary just three weeks prior to her passing surrounded by their family.
Her life was dedicated to her family and service. She loved animals, flowers and genealogy. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ and held many positions. She is survived by her husband Arlo S Webb, her children: Steven Webb (Marla), Marie Ressler and Lois Fox, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her six sisters.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 28. Viewing from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm. Funeral services at 12:00 pm. Both will be held at the Willowcreek LDS Ward Chapel, located at 1998 West 900 North, Lehi Utah.
