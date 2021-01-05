Irene Excell Reeves
Irene Excell Reeves, age 77, of Orem, Utah, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend passed away on December 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Irene was born on September 19, 1943, in Preston, Idaho to Earl and Donetta Hooker Excell. Her father was killed in combat in 1944. When she was 5 years old, her mother married Horace Statham, who adored her as his own. Throughout her childhood in Idaho Falls, she cultivated her love of reading and adventure with her parents, two sisters, and friends. She came to BYU in Provo, Utah to attend college on a shorthand scholarship. While at BYU, she met her eternal companion, Jack Reeves. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 28, 1964 and built their life and family together in Orem, Utah.
Irene lived a life of service. She spent many years serving in the Relief Society for women, Primary for children, and planning and directing summer camps for Young Women in her ward. As a member of the PTA, she helped with many school functions for her children. Her party tricks were class favorites. She loved all opportunities for education and finished her Master of Education degree after the birth of her eleventh child. Although widowed at the age of 52 with many children still at home, she maintained her cheerful and optimistic attitude about life. Thirteen years later, she left her beloved family to serve a proselytising mission in Fiji for 18 months. She served and loved many people there, especially the children, who loved her in return.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband Jack, and her parents. She is survived by her 11 children and their companions, Mike and Angie, Scott and Jeanine, Rob and Heather, Cynthia and Kendall, Kim and Jeff, Cristy, Angela, Mark and Beth, Lisa, Jenilyn, and Matt, her 27 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 2 sisters and their companions, Sharon and Richard Reeves and Doris and Jim Fullmer, and their families.
Her family is grateful for this tremendous woman of faith and for the legacy she passed on to her children and grandchildren. We wish to thank so many friends and family members who have given love, support, and memories in the final weeks of her life. We are so grateful during this Christmas season for the knowledge of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We know that because of Him, families are eternal and this separation is only temporary.
Funeral services were previously held at 11 AM Saturday, January 02, 2021, followed by interment at the Orem City Cemetery. Please visit SundbergOlpinMortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.