Iva Lou Christensen Morgan
1942 - 2021
"Life is what you make it, always has been always will be." ~Grandma Moses
Iva Lou Morgan, 78, of Bountiful Utah passed away August 14, 2021 of Alzheimer's Disease.
Iva Lou was born on October 6, 1942 to Johnannes Lloyd and Reana Christensen. She was the second daughter of nine children and her Dad's "right hand man" on their dairy farm. Her younger years were filled with hard work, milking cows and playing the piano. After graduating from Preston High School, she went on to study at Brigham Young University.
While at BYU she met the love of her life, John Morgan. They were engaged in the Fall of 1964 and married in the Logan Utah Temple June of 1965. John and Iva Lou had their first child, Amy, shortly after John graduated from BYU. Three boys, Thad, Jason and Kenneth, completed the family. The family settled in Laramie Wyoming where John taught Spanish at Laramie High School. Iva Lou was widowed at the age of 32 with four children under the age of 9.
After her husband's death she moved her family to Orem Utah to finish her education at BYU and be closer to her family. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Soon after her graduation she was hired at Scera Park Elementary. She taught second, third and fourth grades. While at Scera Park she played the piano for the school choir, instituted "Sing Ins" and shared her love of quilting with her students. One of her favorite books to teach was Number the Stars. She loved learning and sharing that love with her students. Iva Lou retired after 24 years of teaching.
Her retirement years were cut short with a diagnosis of Dementia and then Alzheimer's Disease. She did have an opportunity to travel, participate in her reading group and quilt before things got too rough. The family would like to thank Legacy House of Bountiful and Inspiration Hospice for their tender loving care of Iva Lou. Alzheimer's Disease is truly the long goodbye and these places helped with that.
Iva Lou was predeceased by her hus-band John, son Thad, sisters Rhonda and Paulette and her parents. She is survived by Amy, Jason and Kenneth as well as 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held Monday August 23, at 11:00 am in Bountiful Utah. Memorial Lakeview Mortuary and Cemetery 1640 E Lakeview Dr. Interment will be Tuesday August 24 in Evanston Wyoming.