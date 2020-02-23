1932-2020
Ivan Burns Henderson Jr., a great man, passed from this life to the next on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home with his family. He was born August 19, 1932 in Kanab, Utah. He was the first-born of twins, followed by his brother Evan Henderson. They remain life-long companions and soul mates.
He married the love of his life, Verlene Brady on May 7, 1952, while serving in the US Air Force. After settling in Provo with their first born child, they were blessed with three more children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Ivan worked with his dad and brothers in the Henderson Floor Service, a family business, for many years. He also worked for WW Clyde Company, and was a Provo City Firefighter until his retirement. After retirement he began to explore his artistic talent in oil painting, a hobby he thoroughly enjoyed, becoming an accomplished painter of Western pictures and beautiful landscapes.
He loved horses, hunting and trucks. He could swap stories with anyone for hours over a hot cup of coffee. Most of all he loved his family. He loved us deeply and unconditionally every minute of every day. He will be missed beyond comprehension by all who love him.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Verlene; children, Troy, Lisa and Terie; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brother, Evan B Henderson; sister- in-law, Thera Lue Bird; brother-in-law, Reed Clements; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Ivan was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Burns Henderson Sr.; mother, Viola Broadbent; son, Hal Henderson; brothers, Jack Henderson and Tom Henderson; and sister, Laura Board.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment in Provo City Cemetery. Military Honors by the American Legion Post #72. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.