Ivan Kay Beane
June 27, 1935 - July 19, 2021
Ivan Kay Beane, 86, of Fairview, Utah, passed away July 19th, 2021. He was the husband of Gayle Hannah Peterson Beane and had eight children and twenty grandchildren.
Ivan Kay Beane was born June 27th, 1935, at Cardston, Alberta, to Ivan Carleton Beane and Clara Hilda Laycock Beane. His brother and sisters are Oren (deceased), Nita (deceased), Sandra, and Laurie. He received his schooling in the Mountain View, Alberta, school with four in his senior class. He attended Ricks College, Utah State University, The University of Utah, and Brigham Young University earning a Bachelor of Science, a Master of Education, and a Doctor of Education. He has been an educator since 1965 -- having taught seminary, speech, and English before serving as a media specialist for many years at Orem and Mountain View high schools. He retired from teaching in 2000.
Ivan loved serving and teaching others the gospel of Jesus Christ. His first mission was served in South Africa and Northern California. He also worked in the church educational system for 5 years, which allowed him to teach at Mapusaga High School in American Samoa and provided many wonderful experiences and friends for himself and his family. After he retired, he served a second mission with his wife Gayle, in Birmingham, Alabama. He has also had numerous church responsibilities.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Hannah Peterson Beane, whom he married on June 13th, 1959, in the Alberta Temple. Their children are Janis (Peter) Koense, Tammy (Joe, deceased) Fullmer, Jennifer (Glenn) Sundblom, Cameron (Ruth, deceased) Beane, David Beane, April (Mark) Johnson, Karin Beane, and Julie (Greg) Nelson.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 26th, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Fairview 2nd Ward Chapel (131 E 100 N) with a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Fairview City Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen Mortuary.
His family would like to thank WendyJo and the amazing staff of the Good Life Senior Living in Mount Pleasant for the excellent care and service given to him and his wife. We also would like to thank Kambree and the other hospice staff that provided expert compassionate care during his final days. Special thanks to cardiologist Dr. Chun Hwang, for the excellent care and expertise that saved our dad's life and gave him additional time with his family.