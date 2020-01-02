1928-2019
J LaVell Swenson passed away on December 26th, 2019 from natural causes. LaVell was born in Orem, Utah on July 8th, 1928, to John Eldon Swenson and Erma Jarman Swenson.
LaVell lived a quiet, unassuming, and wonderful life. He was raised on the farm where he learned the value of having a strong family, working and playing hard, and sharing his sense of humor with everyone he met.
LaVell married Mary Josephine Elder on September 29th, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they had five children, David LaVell Swenson, Rodney E Swenson, Diana Lee Swenson Gourley, Joe Neil Swenson (Jolene), and Julie Ann Swenson Keele (Mark).
LaVell worked very hard to support his family. He worked at a creamery, Geneva Steel, on an LDS church farm, and at a gas station and car wash that he owned and operated. He spent the majority of his time working at Orem High School as the Head Custodian/Building Engineer. He was known at Orem High for his kindness and sense of humor and was loved by students, faculty, and administrators.
LaVell was also very athletic and loved sports. He played throughout his youth and later in life. He especially loved basketball. He played in city leagues and after one tournament was given the Most Valuable Player award.
LaVell is survived by his eternal companion, Mary Jo, three children (Diana, Joe, and Julie), 12 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters (Dawnetta Sagers and Elma Rae Stubbs) and two brothers (Morris Swenson and Garn Swenson). He was preceded in death by two sons, David and Rodney, his mother and father, Erma and Eldon, and his brother Merlyn.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Thursday, January 2nd at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10am to 10:45am. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 North 800 East, Orem. Condolences can be offered at www.walkersanderson.com.