J. R. Jolley
1927 ~ 2021
Joseph, UT J. R. Jolley left his earthly life at the age of 93 on February 12, 2021. He was born in Burrville, Utah on October 6, 1927, the fourth of eight children to Merlin Henry and Vera Moore Jolley.
J. R. grew up and went to school in Antimony and Marysville. He enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II. He was stationed on the USS Missouri and witnessed the ceremony where the Japanese signed the documents of surrender. He married our mom, Val Marie Tanner, on January 3, 1948. They were married for 61 years before she died in 2009. He later married Delores L. Jolley who survives him.
Dad will always be remembered as a hard worker that loved work and serving others. In 1952 he went to work for Paul Reams at his Provo grocery store. In 1953 J R moved to American Fork to manage Ream's small fruit stand (convenience store). J R and Val worked hard to build the business. Reams recognized the incredible work J R had done and that he, alone was responsible for its success. Dad bought the store in 1960 and it became the larger Ream's Grocery, an icon in American Fork for many years. The entire family worked there at one time or another. Dad and Mom raised 6 children during those years, all of whom survive him: Ina Marie Newman (Thomas)of Riverton, Merlin K. of Sevier, J. Rodney of Joseph, Douglas Orin (Cathy)of Highland, Diana of Richfield, and Deana Baker (Ammon) of St. George.
Dad was also an adventurer. He learned to fly and owned his own plane. He purchased a log company that built log homes. He acquired a floral shop (Ream's Floral) where Val worked hard to make it a successful business. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings as Elder's Quorum President, Bishop, High Councilman, Councilor in the Stake Presidency, and the one dearest to his heart as President of the American Fork Stake.
He is survived by his wife Dolores, his children, 29 grandchildren, 86 great grandchildren (1 on the way), 14 great-great grandchildren(3 on the way) and his brother KB Jolley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Val, his parents, seven of his siblings and 1 great-great grandchild.
Family funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Joseph Ward Chapel in Elsinore - Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 17 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Magleby Mortuary and prior to services at the church on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Monroe Cemetery with Military Honors. Online guestbook and live Streaming of the services can be found at www.maglebymortuary.com Under JR's obituary - Due to COVID-19, all attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.