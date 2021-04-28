Jack ArLynn Watts
1930 - 2021
Jack A Watts passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 21, 2021 of a ruptured aorta. He was born on December 1, 1930 to Orvil and Hazel Anderson Watts. He spent his youth in Provo learning the value of hard work and the importance of family with his parents and 3 sisters. He graduated from Provo High and attended BYU. Jack served a mission to Australia for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints from 1949-51. He loved his time there teaching the gospel. After returning home he began dating his sweetheart and future wife Barbara Jean Marrott. They were married on March 20,1953 in the Salt Lake temple. They moved to Texas for several years where he served in the army during the Korean War supplying the troops overseas. They returned to Provo where they started their family and were the parents of 6 children. Jack spent his career employed at Geneva Steel.
In 2001 he moved to Washington, UT where he has spend the last 20 years enjoying retirement, spending time with family, a good meal and a good book and especially his daily visit to the WCCC. He loved his family, the gospel and making new friends and acquaintances. Jack is survived by his children Shauna (Jim), Todd (Nancy), Dale, Greg, Brett (Chelsea), 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and sisters Patt and Sharen. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara, infant daughter Lisa and sister Yvonne. Funeral services will be on Friday April 30th at Berg Mortary in Provo Utah at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing 1 hour prior. Interment in the Provo city cemetery.