Jack D. Lewis
October 13, 1926 - July 23, 2021
Jack was born in Lehi, Utah, the son of George A. Lewis and Ruia Bushman Lewis. He lived for 12 years with his family on a dairy farm on the shore of Utah Lake. He rode his horse to Primary, tying her in a grove of trees near the chapel. He and his family also lived in Lehi City. Jack served as student body president in Lehi High School.
Jack completed two semesters at BYU and was then called into the Army Air Corps. After a brief service in the Army, Jack enrolled at University of Utah, receiving his degree in mechanical engineering. He married Geraldine White (Gerry) in the Salt Lake Temple, August 13, 1947, with Harold B. Lee officiating. Jack and Gerry were best of friends since they met at age 10, and were best of friends through their marriage of 72 years.
Jack served as counselor to two bishops, counselor to two stake presidents, and served at the Mission Training Center in Provo, Utah. He served as scoutmaster for eleven years, giving many young men fun and valuable adventures. Jack served as ordinance worker in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. Everyone loved Jack and wanted to serve with him. After graduation, Jack worked for the Chevron Corporation. He had assignments in the Salt Lake City area, in several places in California, and also in Alaska. The family moved every few years, and Jack and Gerry made friends in many places.
Jack and Gerry had four children, Dale, Kyle, Suzanne and Annette, who they supported on missions and in college. The family had many outdoor adventures, and we will remember our father and mother fondly. Jack and Gerry settled in Alpine, Utah, for their retirement. They traveled much of the world. Jack grew an orchard, a large garden, and lots of flowers. Jack and Gerry loved the beauty of the Alpine area.
They loved to share vegetables, fruit and flowers. Jack loved life, and he very simply loved and accepted everyone. Many people remember Jack as their good friend. Jack made friends easily, was very honest, and made the world a better place for all of us.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 am. The funeral service will be at Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North (Timpanogos Highway), Highland, Utah. There will be an informal viewing at 9:00 am. Photos and memories can be found at Andersonmortuary.com.
The funeral service will be broadcast on Zoom, and the service will be recorded on the Anderson Mortuary web site. Burial will be at the Alpine City cemetery.