1936 — 2019
Jack Jex Swenson, 83, passed away December 31, 2019. Jack was born May 7, 1936, in Spanish Fork, UT, to Jack Hughes Swenson and Phebe Jex. He attended schools in Spanish Fork, before receiving a bachelor’s degree from BYU in Education. He later went on to receive his master’s degree in Recreation and Community Schools. He served his country in the National Guard after high school.
On April 4, 1956, Jack married his sweetheart, Deanna Muhlestein, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had four sons: Clark, Curtis, Russell, and Christopher.
Jack worked in the Nebo School District as a teacher, and later for Spanish Fork City as the Parks and Recreation Director. He was active in the Spanish Fork community and was instrumental in building many of its parks and city athletic programs. He coached the Pinto Yankees for 61 consecutive years; he loved playing baseball and basketball, and was an avid jogger. He loved his family and spent much of his time with his beloved grandchildren.
Jack was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in various callings, including as the Bishop of the Spanish Fork 3rd Ward.
Jack is survived by his wife, Deanna, and three of his sons: Clark (SaraLee) Swenson, Curtis (JoDee) Swenson, Christopher (Jennifer) Swenson. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard and Edward Swenson, and his sister Barbara Swenson; as well as 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Phebe Swenson; his son, Russell Swenson; and his brother, David Swenson.
Services for Jack will be held January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork 6th Ward chapel, 585 N. Main Street, in Spanish Fork, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, January 3, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church, as well as directly prior to the funeral on Saturday, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.