Jack Noel Brems
1926 ~ 2021
Jack Noel Brems, 94, passed away February, 18, 2021 in American Fork, Utah. He was born March 6, 1926 in Garfield, Utah to Lawrence and Pricilla Peet Brems. He married Wilma Jean Turner on October 1, 1945 in Provo, Utah. The marriage was later solemnized June 20, 1993 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Provo Temple.
Jack loved his family especially his grandchildren, gardening and going out for rides. He also loved attending his families sporting events, and his morning visits at Tangies.
He is survived by his children: Earl Jack (Connie) Brems, Kathie Jean (Brad) Deveraux, Gary Lawrence (Cheer) Brems, 13 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and 15 siblings.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the American Fork 25th Ward, 320 North 100 East, American Fork. A viewing will be held Tuesday from 6-8 PM at Anderson Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. Burial will be in American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory on Jack's tribute wall at andersonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to Courage Reins Equine Assisted Therapies. Courage Reins held a special place in Jack Brems' heart.
You can donate here couragereins.org/ways-to-give/or you can Venmo @Gary-Brems which will then be donated to Courage Reins on Jack's behalf.