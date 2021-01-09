Jack Sidney Pace
Our beloved Jack Sidney Pace, 89, returned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 due to complications related to Covid.
He was born October 8, 1931 in Vernal, Utah to George Sidney and Flossie Rose Evans Pace. He married his high school sweetheart, Laura Mathael McConkie on October 5, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they adoringly raised their two daughters, Trina and Carla and shared with them their immense love of the outdoors and nature.
Jack was a Veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served with distinction during the Korean War.
He found love again and married Darlene Carson Beveridge. They shared their love of camping, fishing, gardening and close association with friends. Jack had the "Gift of Gab" and never met a stranger! He made friends whether he was at a campground or in the hardware store! He loved his flowers but in later years was forced to sit and watch Darlene tend to their garden. It brought him great joy to feed and watch the humming birds, a love he passed on to his daughters!
He is survived by his wife Darlene, sister Etta (George) Scotter in Edmonton, Canada, daughter Trina (Steve) Jacobson in Idaho Falls, ID; daughter Carla (W. Boyd) Jacob in Peachtree City, GA. Step-children; Jolene (George) Rausch, Gregory (Norma) Beveridge, Janine (Randy) Crane, David (Eileen) Beveridge, 22 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Flossie, brother Ray, baby sister Norma Marie, half sisters Pearl, Reva, Majorie, Step daughter Diane Beveridge and his sweetheart Laura Pace.
Jack was buried in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. A graveside prayer and dedication were offered by his grandson Dallin Beveridge.
Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life, memorial and military honors for Jack will be planned and announced for a later date. A heartfelt thank you to the Veterans Administration and his angels Shella and Desiree.
Dad, May God be with you till we meet again
