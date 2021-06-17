Jackee Lou Ellen Ingo Jun 17, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jackee Lou Ellen Ingo "Jackee Lou Ellen Ingo, 89, passed away on June 15, 2021, in Highland, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, visit www.legacyfunerals.com" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackee Lou Ellen Ingo Condolence Obituary Service Pass Away Utah Highland See what people are talking about at The Community Table!