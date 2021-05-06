Jackie Cardon
Jacquelyn Lee Kozak was born in Los Angeles, California on May 7, 1937 to Frances Lee (Evans) and George Valentine Kozak. Nineteen months later Jackie's sister Patti was born. During World War II, her family moved to Ohio to be near extended family. But eventually they returned to Lakewood, California where Jackie was involved with the Bruinettes drill team in high school.
At age 18, Jackie was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and that has made all the difference! She attended BYU, served as a missionary in the California Mission, met the love of her life and married Charles "Dick" Cardon in the Los Angeles Temple, and became the mother of 11 children: Ann, David, Robert, Caryn, George, Bonnie, Mary, Bryan, Jeffrey, Craig, and Jason.
It took 20 years to have 11 children but only 5 years to receive 11 grandchildren! Jackie currently has 69 grandchildren and 46 "greats", soon to be 50.
Jackie served with her husband when he was called as mission president of the El Salvador San Salvador East Mission. They also served a Perpetual Education mission in Guatemala; a CES mission in Flagstaff, Arizona; a temple mission in Paraguay; a family history mission in San Jose, California; and a mini-mission to the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple.
On April 27, 2021 Jackie's grateful, happy spirit departed this life to join her parents, husband, and two grandchildren who preceded her in death.
