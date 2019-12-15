Jacob Miller Linebaugh, infant son of Jerald and Donna Linebaugh, was stillborn on December 8, 2019. Baby Jacob is survived by his parents and his siblings: Caitlin, Jayson, Julian, Vivian, and Oliver. He is also survived by his grandparents: Jerald Sr., Robert and Debra, and Lawrence and Alexis. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, David.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 7:00p.m. — 8:00p.m. at the Elk Ridge Stake Center, 185 East Ridge View Drive, Elk Ridge, Utah.
Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkerobits.com.