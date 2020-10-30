Jacqulyn Lindquist Rasmussen
Our beloved Jacqulyn Lindquist Rasmussen passed away October 20, 2020.
She was born in Provo, Utah on November 2, 1958; the eldest daughter of Barbara and William Lindquist. She graduated from Orem High School in 1977, and went on to study design at Brooks College in Long Beach, California and enjoyed travel to New York City. She became a highly respected professional as the regional head underwriter in workman's comp with Wausau Insurance for companies such as Boeing, Coca Cola and Coors, living in Colorado Springs and Castle Rock, Colorado and Wichita, Kansas. She served other companies in the industry in Bend, Oregon and was successful in her career helping people and traveling. Her last years she lived in and enjoyed Springville, Utah and Savannah, Georgia.
She was the Mother of three children; Ashley, Ryan and Jacob - her greatest love and deepest joy. She was a loving grandmother, a playful aunt, wise sister and a cherished friend to all who crossed her path. Always creative she enjoyed gardening, crocheting and crafts. She loved animals and children with a caring soul and adventurous spirit, sharing this with her beloved cat Yeggy of 20 years. She loved traveling and going to concerts. Music always permeated her life.
She became a Born Again Christian with a faith that could not be broken despite circumstances. She was known for her fierce intelligence and determination with a compassionate joyful heart, attitude and sense of humor. She will be missed.
She is survived by her children Ashley, Ryan, and Jacob and siblings Kris, Kyle, Rex, Lori, Lisa, and Nicki along with seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by her parents Barbara and William Lindquist.
Services and interment will be held on the day of her birth, November 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. for immediate family at Goshen cemetery in the Lindquist family plot.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch at crystalpeaksyouthranch.org