1930-2019
On November 20, 2019, our sweet father, James A. Larsen passed through the veil to be reunited with his Heavenly Father and many of his family. Dad was born to Alma and Margaret James Larsen on October 28, 1930. He grew up in the Sugarhouse area and graduated from South High School. During high school he worked at his dad’s roller-skating rink and became an expert roller-skater.
In 1950, Dad was called to serve a mission in New Zealand and his experience there changed his life forever. His mission cemented his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and he was a faithful disciple until he took his last breath.
After his mission, he met and married Donna Rae Anderson in 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Over the following years they welcomed four boys and two girls to the family and spent 43 years together raising children and meeting the challenges of daily life. They later divorced and he married Karen Whitaker in 1998. Together they served another mission in New Zealand on the Cook Islands.
Dad worked as a property manager at Hercules for most of his career and was a very hard worker. He loved cars, arts and crafts, reading, history, and drawing. One of the last hobbies of his life was indexing. This became a passion right up until the end. We believe that many of those he served greeted him as he passed through the veil.
In 2017, he was again divorced and spent the last couple of years of his life with his family and in the Covington Senior Living Center, where he made many close friends. We are grateful to all those who made these last months and days so happy for him.
Dad was beloved by all who knew him for being genuinely good, happy and guileless. He brightened all who knew him because of his quick jokes and cheerful personality. He was preceded in death by his Parents, two step-brothers, one sister, one brother-in-law, one brother, and one daughter-in-law. He leaves behind his six children, Scott (Mary), Terry, Julie, Steve (Gina), Kevin (Shannon) and Sallie; 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
His loss leaves a deep sadness in our hearts, but we are grateful for the promise of being with him again.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Canyon View Ward Chapel, 10494 North 4720 West, Highland, Utah. Family and friends may call on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah, and again on Tuesday morning from 10:30 to 11:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the Highland City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.