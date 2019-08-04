James Billie Gardiner

1948-2019
James “Jim” Billie Gardiner, 70, of Salem, Utah, passed away July 18, 2019, doing what he loved with his beloved brother by his side.
What a fitting ending for a man that defined the very definition of an outdoorsman. Born to be free, Jim had an unbridled, persistent need to be immersed in nature. He was at his best when hunting, fishing, skiing, and hiking with family and friends.
Born September 26, 1948, in Lehi, Utah, to William and Colleen Gardiner, Jim was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jim grew up in Pleasant Grove, Utah, in a loving home alongside five siblings (Carolynn, Richard, Michelle, Mark and Mike).
Jim graduated from Pleasant Grove High school in 1966. Shortly after he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Korea from 1966-1968.
Ever the outdoorsman, Jim found a career that allowed him to enjoy all that nature had to offer. As a conductor for Utah Railways for many years, he was able to spend each day taking in spectacular scenic views and wildlife.
Jim married several times throughout his life. He was married to Judy (King) Gardiner for 25 years. They had three children together. He had a deep bond with his sons and spent much of his time teaching them all he knew about the outdoors.
In his later years he found a partner with whom to share his love of the outdoors. Jim married Jessie Whitmore on April 1, 2001. They had 10 wonderful years together enjoying horseback riding, hunting, fishing, skiing, and all nature has to offer. Jim courageously helped Jessie fight a lengthy battle with cancer until her passing September, 2011.
Jim is survived by his children, Amber (Gardiner) Landon, Joshua Gardiner, and Dustin Gardiner. He has four granddaughters that will greatly miss their Grandpa Jim.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday August 7, 2019, from 6:00-8:00p.m. @ Harvest Event Center 2100 Harvest Pkwy, Mapleton, Utah.