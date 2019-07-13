1937-2019
James C. “Jim” Jensen — a phenomenal family man, friend, neighbor, and mentor to those who loved him dearly — passed away July 4th at his home in Lindon. Jim “The Old Boy” filled our lives with an abundance of love, compassion, words of wisdom, and laughter, and will be sorely missed by many.
Jim was born on February 3, 1937, the second of five children, to his parents Alice Marie and James Albert in Ekalaka, Montana. He and his siblings spent the majority of their lives growing up in Utah.
Jim married his sweetheart and best friend, Carolyn Patten, on October 8, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had six children that they loved and cared for tremendously.
Jim was a Paratrooper in the US Army 11th Airborne Division from 1955-1962. There he learned about construction, leading to the start of his own business in 1963 with his father. His name is now legendary in the construction business due to his high integrity and continuously flawless work.
Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family, including camping, hunting, fishing, and four wheeling; building, carpentry, and woodwork, especially creating bowls on his lathe in his shop; reading; all kinds of sports, particularly archery, baseball, and football; telling stories and jokes, reminiscing, and going to the coffee shop to gab.
Jim is survived by his children: Debbie (Bill) Tasker, Jim (Allison) Jensen, Charlie (Leslee) Jensen, Chris (Wendi) Jensen, Jonathan Jensen, and Tandy (Peter) Pietro; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Shorty Winget; brother-in-law David (Lola) Patten; and brother and sister-in-law Dale and Linda Muhlestein.
Jim is reunited in death with his soulmate Carolyn; his beloved granddaughter Bailey McKae (Chris and Wendi); his parents; his brother Charlie; his sisters Dagney Robinson and Carol Fraughton; and many friends who have gone before.
A viewing will be held Sunday July 14 from 5-7 PM and again on Monday July 15 from 10-10:45 AM at Walker-Sanderson Funeral Home (646 East 800 North, Orem). Funeral services will be held July 15 beginning at 11 AM at Walker-Sanderson, with a brief graveside service with military honors to follow. Interment will be at the Lindon City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered, and memories shared with the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.
On July 20th we will have a gathering to celebrate Jim’s amazing life and mind. It will be held at Pioneer Park in Lindon (150 S 500 E) from 5-8 PM and all friends, family, and acquaintances are invited to attend.