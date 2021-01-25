James Clyde Olsen
1949 ~ 2021
Pleasant Grove, Utah - James C. Olsen, 71, passed away on January 16, 2021 after battling COVID-19 since November 2020.
He was born on April 22, 1949 in Provo, UT to Erma Lue Conover and Leon Wilford Olsen. He married Beth Ann Hardinger in 1967 and had two children: Tammy Swadish (Dave), Bryan Olsen (Connie). James later divorced.
He married Vickie Smith in 1979, becoming the step father to Briton Donahue (Mike), Casia McLelland (Jack). James and Vickie had one child, Trinity Olsen (Brittany). James and Vickie divorced in 2018. James graduated from Orem High School in 1967.
He served in the U.S. Airforce as a Sergeant from 1968-1972. He was stationed at Hahn AFB in Lautzenhausen, Germany. He retired from Geneva Steel (1972-2002) In Orem, Utah, and ran a small vending machine business after his retirement.
James enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and family, loved sharing his homemade smoked trout and deer/elk jerky with everyone, loved his grandchildren and sneaking treats to them every chance he had. He was a passionate gambler and enjoyed frequent trips to Wendover, NV and Las Vegas, NV.
He is survived by his five children, 14 grandchildren, one great grandchild, brother Wendell Olsen (Tammy), and step-sister Renda Gehrke.
He is preceded in death by his parents and step mother (Shirley Olsen), and sister (Sandy Summers). He rolled the dice one last time in Vegas and lost it all to Covid-19 on January 16, 2021.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1 pm located at Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N 800 E Orem, UT 84097.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. A celebration of life will be held June 12, 2021 more details to come at a later date.