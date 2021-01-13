James Duane Dudley
1928 - 2021
James Duane Dudley passed away due to old age Jan 11, 2021 at age 92. He was born Sept 8, 1928 in Twin Falls, ID to James Wesley Dudley and Wanda Tippets. He married Gayle Couch Sept 6, 1950 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Dudley of Provo; five children: Brooke Keith (Jeff), Cindy Hafen, Becky Dudley, Allyson Riding (Ed), and Jim Dudley (Janine); his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and sister, June Ellingson of Cedar City. He will be buried beside his great-granddaughter who preceded him in death.
