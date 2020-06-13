1948-2020
James Edwin Harris born July 14th, 1948 returned to the brother and son that he missed dearly June 9th, 2020. James was born to Oliver (Bud) Harris and Electa Robertson Harris.
James’s love for welding took him to work for General Electric for 15 years and then eventually lead to him owning his own business Steam and Gas in California, where Steam and Gas was awarded one of the youngest companies within a year to go from a small company to a 5-million-dollar company. He retired and returned home to Utah where he settled in Mount Pleasant where he could be closer to his family.
James was the oldest of seven children. As a young boy he and his brother Frank spent a lot of time with their grandfather Robertson and their dad at the sheep herd. James and Frank loved spending time with their grandpa Harris in Nephi. James and Frank were 11 months apart, they were inseparable. When people spoke of James and Frank it was like it was one whole word. James was the serious one, Frank was the clown.
James had five sons; Chad (Tracie) Cody WY, Kelly (Melonie) Fairview UT, Robbie (Heather) American Fork UT, Kaylan (Jessica) Centerville UT, and Jeremy. James encouraged a strong work ethic in his boys, and they are very successful men today. He had 11 grandchildren, whom he was very proud of and 7 great-grandchildren.
Survived by his children, sister Connie Roper (Jim Dumas) Mount Pleasant UT, brother Tim Harris, Taylorsville UT, brother, Rick (Patsy) Harris, Knoxville TN, sister, Carole (Cliff) Mott, Spring City, UT. And many nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly. Proceeded in death by; his parents, brother Frank Oliver, sister Nora Valerie, nieces Kristi Lee Irving, Tiffanie Beddoes and son Jeremy James Harris, his little sweetheart.
In lieu of any flowers or any donations please donate to St. Jude’s Hospital, James was a big supporter.
Services will be held at a later time. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.