1929-2019
James Elvin Jasper passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 23, 2019 at the age of 90. He was welcomed home by his Savior, his precious daughter Debi who preceded him 39 years ago, and his beloved wife Mary who preceded him just earlier this year. He was born September 8, 1929 in Goshen, Utah to James Percy and Norma Susan Jasper. James, known to family members as Elvin, was the oldest of 11 children and was raised in Payson, Utah. He married Deon Howard from Nephi, Utah in 1951. Together they raised 5 wonderful children. They were later divorced. James met Mary Alice Nay and they were married on May 12, 1980. She was the love of his life. They were sealed on December 17, 1988 in the Provo Temple. Mary brought her 3 children to their marriage. James got a job at Geneva Steel in 1950 and was drafted into the Army just after he and Deon were married. He served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and returned to his job at Geneva after the war. He retired from Geneva after 32 years as train engineer. James was known for his gardening ability. During the summer he could be found in the garden which usually served the whole family and his neighborhood. James loved to fish and hunt where he also created memories for the grandchildren. He loved to farm and enjoyed raising horses, cattle and pigs. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings, including Executive Secretary in the bishopric of his ward. He and Mary served as the leaders for the Family Home Evening group for the elderly ladies in the ward for over 20 years. This was by far his favorite calling! He and Mary loved serving “their little ladies”. James and Mary have resided at the Beehive Home of Provo for the last 8 years. Our family’s appreciation for the kindness, love and dignity shown to them by the employees there is so great. It truly has been “Home” for them. James is preceded in death by both parents, his dear wife, Mary Alice Nay Jasper; daughter, Debra Kuhni (Ken); step-daughter, Diane Stoker; step-son, David Peterson and siblings Ronald Jasper, Joyce Vigil, Dorothy Sawyer, and Janice Westphal. He is survived by his children Randy Jasper (Bethene), Boyce (Nan), Jan Hopkins (Jon) and Terry (Jackie); 70 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and siblings Chad Jasper, Jerry Jasper, Reverl Jasper, Jack Jasper, Boyd Jasper, and Mary Rupper.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 E. Center Street, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment, Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.