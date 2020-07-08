James Glen Brimhall

1958 — 2020
Chelsea, Massachusetts, formerly of Provo, Utah — James Glenn Brimhall, 61, died unexpectedly June 29, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1958 to the late D. Creed and Elinore (Brockbank) Brimhall.
Jim grew up in Provo Utah. He had a love of all things nature, especially fishing and felt most at peace at his family’s cabin in Wildwood, Provo Canyon. Jim graduated from Provo High School, class of 1976. Following graduation, he went on to college at Utah State University and he pursued a career in Industrial Hygiene which he worked in until his death.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his wife and friends at sporting events and concerts. He also enjoyed hanging out at home with his wife and his beloved bunny Lucy.
In addition to his parents, Jim loved his mother’s 8 sisters and was predeceased by his Aunts Ila, Helen, Shirley, Patty, Carol, Nancy and Kay. He is survived by his wife Lynne (Whitcraft) of Chelsea, MA, by his sister Martha Watts and her husband Bob, his brother Dennis Brimhall and his wife Linda, his sister Ann Jacobsen and her husband Bill and his brother Chuck Brimhall and his wife Robyn as well his Aunt Joyce. He is also survived by his in-laws Larry and Marsha Whitcraft, his brother-in-law Mark Whitcraft as well as many nieces and nephews.
As it was Jim’s wish to be buried with his mother and father, a graveside memorial service will be held at the Spanish Fork Cemetery located at 420 E 400 N in Spanish Fork, Utah on Friday July 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Prior to the graveside service there will be a viewing at Berg Mortuary, 185 East Center St. Provo, UT from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.
A celebration of Jim’s life will also be held in Massachusetts to be determined at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may make a donation to the Wild Utah Project.