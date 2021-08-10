James Harvey Gaster
September 22, 1950 - August 7, 2021
My uncle Jim died August 7, 2021 after a battle with cancer. He was born on September 22, 1950 in Vernal, Utah to Harvey and Beulah Gaster. In 1965 the Gaster family moved to American Fork, where Jim would call home for the rest of his life.
Jim would go on to graduate from Utah Technical College at Provo in 1970. Then in 1972 he would join his father working for Utah Power & Light and stay employed with them for 36 years.
Jim, above anything else, was an amazing friend and a devoted and dedicated son, brother, and uncle. To know Jim Gaster (or Sparky, as many of his friend called him) was to like Jim Gaster. Jim had a fantastic sense of humor and always kept things light-hearted and easy going. He was a proud skeptic and had a love for learning all his life. His favourite activity for these past two decades has been spending time with his grand-niece Jade, who was the light of his life.
Jim is proceeded in death by his parents in 2006 and his sister Tami Wilcox in 1985. Jim is survived by his nephew Joshua (Jennifer) Wilcox and his children Sam, Lucas, and Amelia; his niece Shandi (TJ Power) Wilcox and my daughter Jade Foreman.
We would like to thank our cousin Wendy and her husband Wallace for their amazing help and devotion with his care in these last months. We would also like to thank Emma Lou Foreman and James Foreman for making him a member of their family. And lastly, a thank you to his many caring friends for their ongoing support.
The world will be a far less bright place with Jim Gaster no longer in it. We love you. We miss you.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at a yet to be determined date. If you would like to be invited, please email us at jamesgastermemorial@gmail.com