1935-2019
James Ivan Felix, age 84 of St. George Utah, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.
James was born August 12, 1935 in Springville, Utah to Ivan and Gladys Thompson Felix.
Jim attended schools in Springville, and graduated from Springville High.
James married Monta Ford, in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 17, 1954, and they just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
James had several jobs in the local area and worked for the UP Railroad. He attended and graduated from BYU in 1969 with a degree in Civil Engineering and worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 32 years.
After retiring he and Monta enjoyed full RVing. He failed at retirement at least 11 times by working as a consultant. This provided a way for them to see this beautiful Country that we live in.
He was a Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. We know he is at peace.
Jim is survived by his wife, Monta; Children: Lynne (Kent) Gleed St. George, UT., Cynthia (Tony) Santaquin, UT., Ken (Julie) Felix, Salt Lake, UT., Randy (Sandi) Felix, Johnstown, CO., Wayne, (Jaime) Felix, New Braunfels, TX. 17 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. His siblings: Karl Felix and Gordan Felix.
James was proceeded in death by son, Greg, Sister — Beth, and his Parents.
There will be a visitation at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 E. 200 S. Springville, Tuesday Sept. 3rd from 11:00-12:30pm and burial will be at Springville Evergeen Cemetery.