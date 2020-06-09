1948 — 2020
James (Jim) Albert Clinger passed away on June 5, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born April 19, 1948 to Herschel J. Clinger and Edith Scorup Clinger. He grew up as a hardworking boy on the family dairy farm in Lake View, Utah. Jim graduated from Orem High School where he was active in FFA (Future Farmers of America) and with his beautiful singing voice added much to the school’s Men’s Chorus. Jim attended Utah State University; he continued to learn throughout his life with special interest in history, geography, politics and music. In addition to being an avid reader and music lover, Jim enjoyed guns, gun shows, and camping and hunting with his friends. Annual camps to Reservation Ridge were a favorite. Cars played an important role in Jim’s life. His various jobs through the years involved some aspect of auto parts. He owned his own auto paint store, he has worked for auto parts stores and he worked as an auto parts sales representative. As a sales rep he really enjoyed the people he met, the scenery, and the food throughout the western states. He liked to be out and about and made friends wherever he went. Unfortunately, Jim was slowed down by numerous health issues that started at a young age but he had an amazing, positive attitude. Jim loved his nieces and nephews and enjoyed their visits and phone calls. He is survived by three sisters and one brother: Nila (Rob) Briem, Elaine (LaMont) Schofield, Martin (Emily) Clinger, and Adele (Don) Leavitt. Jim was generous, sometimes to a fault, and will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends at the mortuary on Tuesday, June 9, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30-10:50 a.m. prior to services. Because of COVID-19, social distancing will be followed and numbers will be limited. Please wear a mask. Jim will be interred at the Provo City Cemetery. The services can be viewed at a later date at www.bergmortuary.com.