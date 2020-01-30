1941-2020
James Noel Pratt (78) of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26th surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1941 in Wendell, Idaho to Noel and Kathryn Pratt. He grew up in Carey, Idaho and graduated from Carey High School. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfurt Germany. After his mission he moved with his family to Pocatello, Idaho. In Pocatello he met his sweet wife, Sandra Anderson, to whom he was married for 53 years. Shortly after marrying in the Idaho Falls Temple, Jim served in the Army in Vietnam. Upon his return they started a family and he graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business. They settled in Orem, Utah and raised 7 children. Jim later received a master’s degree from BYU and went on to work as an accountant for several companies before retiring from the BYU Salt Lake Center. After retiring he served as a church service missionary and as a temple worker. He loved his children and grandchildren and was quite the jokester. He had a lot of fun sayings that his grandchildren love to repeat. He loved watching BYU sports, reading, baseball, grocery shopping and going for car rides. He is preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Isaac Saxey. He is survived by his wonderful wife Sandy, children Angie Miner (Chris), Annette Allridge (Darran), Brian (Rebekah), Julie Shaw (Stephen), Stephanie Gardner (John) Michelle Saxey (Jeremy), Amy Hansen (Scott) and 24 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and two sisters, Judy Morgenegg, John Pratt and Joanna Gould. We want to give a special thank you to Sarah and McCall of Encompass Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of our dad. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 1st, at 11:00 am, at the Sharon Park 5th Ward, 225 East 200 North, Orem, Utah, where Viewings will be held Friday, January 31st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and prior to services on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment with Military Honors in Provo City Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.