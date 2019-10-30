1934 - 2019
James Ray Shelton, 85, of American Fork, Utah passed away peacefully on Sunday October 27, 2019 in American Fork, Utah. Born May 15, 1934 in Monticello, Utah to Clarence and Eilleen Shelton. He married Bonnie Bennett on July 29, 1955. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple.
James enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved hunting and taking road trips in his trailer down to Yuma, Arizona. He had a great sense of humor and always told the funniest jokes. James was a member of the American Fork Riding Club and also coached little league baseball with his sons when they were young boys.
Bowling was a game that James enjoyed playing and his wife Bonnie also bowled with him. His favorite movies were the old western John Wayne classics. You could always find James whistling throughout a grocery store or seeing him with a toothpick in his mouth. He was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie, his children: Debra (Danny) Anderson, Barry (Kellie) Shelton, Russell (Laurie) Shelton, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, Dick & Steve Shelton. He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother.
Graveside services will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the American Fork City Cemetery 26 W 600 N, American Fork. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 10:45 — 11:45 am in the Anderson & Sons Mortuary located at 49 E 100 N, American Fork. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com