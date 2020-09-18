James Sherrill Duncan
1936 - 2020
James Sherrill Duncan, age 83, a resident of Springville, Utah, passed away on September 15th, 2020. He departed this life in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim possessed a tender heart and a happy personality that made everyone around him smile. His zest for life was fueled by his deep love for his family and he was blessed to be with them until the end. He will be missed more than words can express.
Jim was born in Highland, Utah on September 19, 1936, to George Thomas Duncan and Josephine Mower Duncan. Jim grew up in Springville and graduated from Springville High School in 1954. Upon graduation he joined the army at the young age of 17. Jim served for three years and became an E-5 Sergeant in the 11th Airborne. As a paratrooper he made 21 courageous jumps: 11 in Fort Campbell, 1 in Panama, and 9 in Germany. At the end of his military service he purchased an orange Volkswagen Bug in Germany and toured around Europe with several friends. It was a trip that he remembered fondly his entire life.
He returned to Springville in 1957 and was introduced to a beautiful young woman who he fell deeply in love with. On January 16, 1958 he married Carma Barton and their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah temple. Jim was a salesman at heart and that year he started selling Singer sewing machines. This didn't last long, and he soon went to work for Christensen Oil delivering oil. In 1973, he began his real estate career when he went to work at United Exchange Realty with Clark Palfreyman and Monte Allman. He later founded Jim Duncan Realty and was famous for his yellow signs around town. Jim spent an impressive 47 years in the real estate industry. In 2019, he was awarded a Realtor Emeritus Award from the National Association of Realtors. At the time of his death he was still the broker for his close friends Rick and Vickie Salisbury and Salisbury Homes.
Jim was one of a kind. To know him was to love him. He had an easy-going personality filled with a quick wit and a keen sense of humor that helped him get through the tough challenges of life. He was always making people laugh. He cultivated many loving relationships both personally and professionally and was loved by many. Behind all of the laughs was a huge heart who always put others first. He quietly helped when he could, and in one instance he even received the Paul Harris Fellow Award for his service from the Springville Rotary without ever even becoming an official member.
Jim loved a project and was an avid outdoorsman. He was fearless and became infamous for his dramatic accidents. Horses were always his favorite and he loved going for rides with his family. Some of his more memorable activities included pack trips into the Uintas, family trips to Scofield, hiking up Mount Timpanogos, building a cabin and snowmobiling in Fairview, skiing in his cowboy hat at Sundance, traveling in Guatemala and Europe with Carma, spending time in St. George, and going cruising with his son and grandson. As he aged his passion for riding a bike grew and in January of 2020 at the age of 83 he was still riding his bike.
He is survived by his brother Kerry (Nedra) Duncan, and his four children: Sheryl Duncan Myaer of Bountiful, Utah; Danny & Stacy Duncan of Springville, Utah; Melinda Duncan of Nashville, Tennessee; Dianne & Kerry Oman of Springville, Utah; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Carma, his eldest son James Barton Duncan; his brother Bill Duncan; and his sisters Sally, Katherine and Joanne.
Funeral services, for his close family and friends, will be held on what would have been his 84th birthday, September 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Hobble Creek Stake Center located at 495 South Canyon Road, Springville, Utah. Visitation for family and friends wanting to pay their respects will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Wheeler Mortuary located at 211 East 200 South in Springville. Burial will be in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion.
To attend the service virtually, use the link below http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/springvilleutahhobblecreekstake
Event Code 18399