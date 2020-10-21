James Stoddard Winegar
James Stoddard Winegar, loving husband to Brenda Parcell Winegar, and father of six children, passed away peacefully from complications of cancer on October 18, 2020. Jim was a friend to so many through his energetic and outsized personality. Jim participated in humanitarian and philanthropic endeavors his entire life, with particular focus in Western Samoa as the President of the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, among other projects. A viewing at Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo will be on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A private family service will be held the following day and livestreamed at: www.nelsonmortuary.com. A detailed obituary and viewing details are also at the above link.