James Wilfred Valdez Feb 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Wilfred Valdez James Wilfred Valdez, 76, passed away February 16, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Wilfred Valdez Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!