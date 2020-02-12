James Wright Walker Feb 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Wright Walker, 87, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services are entrusted to Olpin Family Mortuary, Pleasant Grove. www.olpinmortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Wright Walker James Walker Pass Away Funeral Service Olpin Family Mortuary Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!