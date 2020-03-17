Jamie Lynn Ellison

1954 — 2020
“There are not enough words” to describe Jamie Lynn Twitchell Ellison and the impact she has made, not only on her immediate family, but the family she developed around the world. She was a person who was “all for one and one for all” in everything she did. She “wrote to live life twice” and always reminded whoever she was around to “remember who you are.”
Jamie was born at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah, on March 14, 1954, on a Sunday to Golda Jeanine Pratt and James Ephraim Twitchell. Her first few years were spent in Germany where her dad was stationed. Later, she moved back to Orem, Utah, where she finished her schooling.
Jamie met her “blue-eyed bandit,” Watson LeGrand Ellison, on a blind date, and the two were engaged by the end of the night. They were quickly married and sealed in the Manti, Utah, temple on Friday, February 21, 1975. Throughout her marriage to LeGrand, Jamie learned to live by the many catchy sayings she developed, such as “Tomorrow is going to be a great day,” and “I feel so blessed.”
Jamie and LeGrand have 5 children: Skeeter (Heather), Rock (Shanie), Zack (deceased), Starr, and Brittany (Ryan). She also has 11 grandsons and 1 granddaughter who are her pride and joy! Jamie taught her kids to “go all the way to the top!” She taught her family, by example, how to view the world, always saying, “I am so grateful.” Jamie’s kids remember never leaving the house without a loving reminder from their mom to “Stay Gold because you are GOLD” and “Remember who you are.”
Jamie’s favorite number was thirteen, and her favorite season was Spring, which is fitting because she passed away on March 13, 2020, in Island Park, Idaho—on Friday the 13th, of all days! Jamie said that her favorite day of the week was HUMP DAY, but in reality, every day was her favorite day. Towards the end of her life, she battled cancer and often said, “this too shall pass” or “we are going to kick this thing!” Her fight for life has inspired everyone who knows her, whether in person or through her beautiful writings.
Mom, even though you have passed through the veil, “we will figure this out” until we can see you again. Momma, remember, “LOVE YOU FOREVER, LIKE YOU FOR ALWAYS, AND AS LONG AS WE’RE LIVING OUR MOTHER YOU WILL BE.”
We will be celebrating the memory of Jamie Lynn Twitchell Ellison in two services, one in Utah and one in Idaho. We understand the current state of the world and caution people to come at their own discretion. If you are sick, please stay home. We will share what we can electronically for the people who cannot attend.
A memorial service will be held in Island Park, Idaho, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 4120 Big Springs Loop, Macks Inn, Idaho, 83433. The family will receive friends that morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services.
An additional memorial service will be held in Orem, Utah, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the UVU Institute, 785 W. College Drive, Orem, Utah 84058. The family will receive friends that morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services.
Interment will be in the Mapleton Cemetery, 620 W. Maple Street, Mapleton, UT, 84664, on Saturday immediately following the memorial service. Skeeter Ellison, son of Jamie, will dedicate the graves of both Jamie Lynn Twitchell Ellison and Zackery James Ellison.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.