Jane Best Thompson Apr 20, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jane Best Thompson, age 77 of Springville, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Funeral services are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary. www.wheelermortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jane Best Thompson Jane Thompson Pass Away Funeral Service Age Direction See what people are talking about at The Community Table!