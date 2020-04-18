1942-2020
Jane Best Thompson, 77, of Springville passed away April 15, 2020. Now, free from pain or restrictions; her strong, spicy personality will be missed. She was born on October 21,1942 to Ted and Luell Best of Springville, Utah and was one of three daughters. Jane graduated from Springville High School. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Mont Johnson, later divorced, then married Freddie Thompson of Virginia.
She always loved being a cosmetologist and took great pride in it. She loved being creative, collecting rocks, painting, riding horses, quilting, art, warm weather, playing solitaire and movies, especially old westerns. Her very favorite things were anything pink, KFC, Coke, candy and cake. She also loved to travel and see new places. Her laugh was contagious and unforgettable. Jane had a quick wit and a brilliant sense of humor and always loved a great laugh; there was never a dull moment with her.
She has always been a tough cookie. She was not immune to pain in her life but fought with dignity; a pillar of strength and courage for those around her. She was a small, fiery pistol.
Jane is survived by her four children, Wendy Johnson of Provo, Corrie Thompson of Payson, Allie (Juan) Perez of Spanish Fork, Lindie (Matt) Howarth of Spanish Fork, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Luell Best, her daughter, Shelly Kaye Johnson, her twin sister Joan Crawford and her older sister Mary Allred.
We would like to thank Stonehenge Nursing Home of Springville for their wonderful care as well as her home-health nurses, Camille and Baily, for being patient and loving.
There will be a COVID-appropriate viewing April 22,2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Wheeler Mortuary in Springville. A graveside service will be at the Springville Cemetery at 12:00.