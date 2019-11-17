1935-2019
Our dear Mother Janet Hutchings passed peacefully away on November 11, 2019 in Provo, UT at the age of 84. Janet was born in Logandale, NV to Alice and Clyde Seckinger on June 9, 1935. Janet met Robert Hutchings at the atomic test site at Mercury, Nevada where they both worked. They married and settled in Las Vegas, NV. Janet was a devoted mother and a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Janet and Bob both worked at UMC Hospital in Las Vegas and retired to Provo. Janet will always be remembered for her kindness, beautiful smile and devoted service to everyone she knew. She is survived by her husband Robert Hutchings; her children David (Belinda), Darryl (Birgit), Duane (Isabel) and Julie Ririe; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and siblings Penny Reber, Deanna Johnston and Steve Seckinger. She was preceded in death by her siblings Clydie Clayson and Leroy Seckinger.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Chapel at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV with burial to follow. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.