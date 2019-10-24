1933-2019
Janet Methvin Howard Tuten (Momo), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully in Draper, Utah on October 20, 2019.
Janet was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Benjamin and Orelia Methvin and grew up on a big cattle ranch where she learned to work hard. She married Otis James Howard in 1954 and they were later divorced. They had one daughter and two sons.
After graduating college and receiving her Master’s degree at Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, Louisiana, she began teaching Management Communication at BYU in the Marriott School of Management. She received her Doctorate degree at BYU and was a professor there for 29 years. She was a single mother but despite the many hardships she always worked hard to provide for her family.
Growing up and living on a cattle ranch gave her a great love for the outdoors. She loved to hike and back pack and spent a week each summer with her sister enjoying the National Parks. She loved to walk and would be seen by neighbors walking three miles almost daily. She was an avid BYU football fan and had continuous season tickets for 27 years.
She married her sweetheart Raphael Tuten, a veteran of the Air Force, in 1997 in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. She loved Ralph dearly and was able to spend 22 wonderful years with him.
She cherished her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities. She taught Gospel Doctrine for many years and worked in the Timpanogos Temple. She loved genealogy and blessed her family with genealogy books that she compiled for each family member. Her Christ-like example of faith hope and charity blessed all that came in contact with her.
Janet loved and supported her grandchildren at their many activities. She could be counted on to attend every concert, performance, or game of any kind. She could be seen and especially heard cheering from the bleachers. She loved to serve and served her family and friends continuously.
The family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt gratitude to The Ashford Assisted Living and Inspirations Hospice for the excellent and loving care Janet received during the final months of her life.
She is survived by daughter Kim Lowe (Ron)of Orem Utah, son Ben Howard (Becky) of Draper Utah, daughter-in-law Nancy Howard of Benjamin,Utah, Stepdaughter Nancy (Don) Brough of Gilbert Arizona, stepson Kirby Tuten of Acworth Georgia, and stepson Eric Tuten (Alexandra) of Slippery Rock Pennsylvania. Between Janet and Ralph they have 20 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Jack Methvin (Nancy) of Lincolnville Kansas, and Sam Methvin (Caroline) of Dalhart Texas and her sisters Pat Rex (Dick) of Royal City Washington and Ruth Maughan (Rex) of Scottsdale Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband Raphael Tuten, and son Steve Howard.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lehi North Stake Center located at 650 East 3200 North, Lehi . Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful, Utah. Condolences available online at www.russonmortuary.com.