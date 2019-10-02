1939-2019
Janice Ann Brown, passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s. She was born September 10, 1939 in Lehi, Utah to John and Alfred Delilah Harris Brown. Janice was raised on a farm in Alpine, Utah and always considered herself a farm girl at heart, no matter where she called home.
Janice worked at Burgess’s Market, K-Mart, Grant Chiropractic and Deseret Industries. No matter where she was at, she made friends with all. Janice was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving as needed. Her greatest joy was as a temple worker in the Mount Timpanogos Temple. She was family oriented and loved spending time with them.
Survivors include: siblings, Norman J. (Judy) Brown; Delna (Jerry) Peterson; Gaylen J. (Dianna) Brown; many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Johnell Spencer and Denzel Brown.
We would like to give special thanks to Hearts for Home & Hospice, including all the nurses and aides that cared for Janice, especially Roy.
A viewing Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 will be held prior to the services at the church from 9:30 -10:45 am. Services will follow at 11:00 am in the Pacific Drive 2nd Ward Chapel, 700 North 507 West, American Fork. Burial in the Alpine City Cemetery.
