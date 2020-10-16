Janice Hunter "Nana"
January 2, 1934 - October 14, 2020
Our dear Janice Ann Hauerbach Hunter, age 86 of Springville, passed away peacefully at her daughter Claudia's home in South Jordan, surrounded by her loving family on October 14, 2020.
Janice was born in Erda, Utah on January 2, 1934, to Jessie Julius and Della St. Clair Hauerbach. Her father Jessie passed away when she was just shy of 2 years old. She grew up during the Great Depression with her mother and sister in Tooele, Utah. Her childhood was filled with lots of laughter, love and fond memories that shaped Janice into the incredible person she was.
Janice married Reid Morris Hunter on June 17, 1955, in the Salt Lake Temple. They met at the Dugway Proving Ground. Their mutual love and appreciation for classical music, desire to help and serve others and endearing personalities made them the perfect match.
Janice was a devoted wife, mother and nana. She was the happiest when her two daughters, 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren were surrounding her. She is survived by her daughters Andrea (Evert) Holdaway, Claudia (Mark) Mundy, and Sister Ella Whear. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband Reid, three children that died in childbirth, parents Jessie and Della, granddaughter Grace Beal, and brother-in-law Jerald Whear.
Janice graduated from Tooele High School and attended Brigham Young University. She was a telephone operator at Mountain Bell, employee at Dugway Proving Ground and aide at Westside Elementary. She served most of her career holding many positions as a government employee for Utah County and later as a receptionist at the Utah County Jail. In her retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and a woman of great faith. She navigated life's challenges by being anchored to the Savior and her loved ones. She served in many church callings, and especially enjoyed her seven-year service as a temple worker at the Provo Temple.
Family members, friends, coworkers and more all fondly called her Nana. Her charismatic and cheeky personality attracted people from all walks of life and laughter could be heard anywhere Nana went.
We love you, Nana! May God be with you until we meet again.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with a viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 am at the Springville Stake Center, 600 East 245 South, Springville. Interment to follow at the Tooele Cemetery, 361 South 100 East, Tooele.