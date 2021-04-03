Janice Jones Hauzen
1948 - 2021
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Janice Jones Hauzen 73, passed away peacefully at her Orem home in the loving arms of her husband and daughter on March 28, 2021.
Janice was born on March 27, 1948 to Stanley and Fae Jones. She grew up in Lehi, Utah with one younger sister. She developed her hard work ethic and never give up attitude while working on her family's farm attending to the many animals daily. She graduated from Lehi High School and then went on to become a Cosmetologist. Most of her career was dedicated to working for the Catholic Church, she worked as a bookkeeper, helped develop and administrate the American Fork Children's Center at St. Peter's, oversee many building projects and was an office manager at both St. Francis and St. Peter's. She was always hands-on and led with a compassionate and kind heart keeping everyone connected and happy. She retired after more than 30 years of service in the Fall of 2020.
Janice is survived by her loving husband Joseph of more than 50 years, her daughter and son-in-law Natalie and Greg Manolakis of Riverton, and three beautiful granddaughters who were the center of her universe, Alexis, Isabella, and Charlotte. Janice is also survived by her sister Kaleen Lehmberg of Lehi. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Orem, Utah on Saturday, April 24th at 10 a.m. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Francis building fund in honor of Janice Hauzen or at The American Cancer Society.
