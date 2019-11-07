1937-2019
Janice Marie Piccolo, 82, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 due to complications from surgery. She was born February 5, 1937 in Newton, MA to Dorothy Marie Julian and Frank Piccolo. She was the oldest of four children.
Janice graduated from Katherine Gibbs Business School in Boston and was a superb and highly sought-after administrative assistant. She worked for BYU, the Foreign Study League, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served for 16 years in the General Primary office as assistant to three general Primary presidents, Naomi Shumway, Dwan Young, and Michelene Grassli. Simultaneously she was on the Primary General Board and served as the General Secretary.
On her 21st birthday Janice was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cambridge, MA. Shortly thereafter she moved to Salt Lake City, UT. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many ward and stake leadership and teaching positions. She was proud of her Italian and Irish ancestry and spent many hours researching and performing temple work for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two nieces, and is survived by two brothers, Raymond, Richard (Alice) Piccolo, and a sister, Karen (Phillip) Wisner. She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews, and 32 great nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. She is also survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Linda Palmer.
Viewings will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem, UT, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Orchard 1st Ward, 670 E. 800 North, Orem, UT. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 E., Orem, UT. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.