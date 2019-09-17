Janice Sager Bottema Olson

1937 - 2019
Our sweet mom and grandmother, Janice Bottema-Olson, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Janice was born on June 17, 1937 to Angel and Rozella Detomasi. She spent her early years in West Jordan, Utah with her sweet sisters, LaRae and Janett.
She attended Jordan High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, David E. Sager. Together they had 7 children. Eventually, they moved to Highland, Utah where they stayed for many years.
Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed the service opportunities she had working in the scouts and on Road Shows. She had a natural acting ability and loved to write scripts and songs. She loved an audience and loved making people laugh. She was known for her quick wit and her spunky personality. She was a gifted artist, writer, and a beautiful seamstress. She shared her talents with many people.
In 1989, she married Oreon Olson and began a new journey in her life. She cherished the time that she had with Oreon and his children and loved the happiness and peace this relationship brought into her life. We are grateful for the impact they have had on her life, and appreciate Annaliese and her care and compassion for mom.
A highlight of her life was her service as an LDS missionary from 1998-1999, in Nauvoo, Illinois. She loved and cherished this experience.
Mom had an intense love for her children and grandchildren. She served them selflessly in every capacity she had. She was proud of her posterity, and beamed when she could tell others that she had 100 people who called her grandma.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother LaMar, two step-parents “Pa” Arthur Anderson and “Ella” Ellen Ruth Jensen, David Sager (husband), Oreon Olson (husband), Kevin Sager (son) and Janett Webster (twin sister). She is survived by her children, Jeff (Rose) Sager, Jan (Mike) Beck, Dennis (Karlin) Sager, Shannon (Cindy) Sager, Penny (Merlin) McEntire, Jennifer (Stacy) May, LaRae Kidder (sister) and stepchildren, Sandy (Leon) Bishop, Nick (Kathy) Olson, Todd Olson, Tim Olson, Sterling (Lori) Olson, Kurt Olson, Jennifer (Wes) Ward, and Annaliese Olson. A viewing will be help Tuesday, September 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hillcrest 1st Ward, 1450 S 800 E, Orem Utah.
Funeral services will be at the same location on Wednesday, September 18th with a viewing from 10-11 a.m., and funeral starting at 11:00 a.m.
Interment will be at the East Lawn Cemetery in Provo Utah.