Janie Marie Rocha Baird, age 76, of Provo, Utah, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 2, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas to Jose Maria and Benita Meza Rocha.
Janie graduated from Highlands High School in San Antonio, Texas where she was very active in dance and musical programs. She then attended Brigham Young University where she met her lifelong sweetheart, John Edwin Baird II. They were married in San Antonio, Texas on September 19, 1964 and eternally sealed on September 22, 1964 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Their life together included many adventures and experiences from all around the world. One of her most treasured roles was that of loving mother to her 5 children and devoted grandma to 14.
Janie was a dedicated member and servant of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For 18 years, Janie enjoyed working for the Utah State Division of Child and Family Services.
Janie had an incredible strength of character that was shown amidst challenges, including her physical battles as a two-time cancer survivor, and 15-year victim of Lymphedema.
Janie is survived by her eternal sweetheart, John Edwin Baird II; 5 children: Jeffrey, Dirk (Kathy), Lisa (Keven) Dalley, John Edwin III (Kelly), and Jamie (Fred) Vincent; 14 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Anthony, and sisters, Rosa Linda and Nancy June.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Janie Marie: funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Freedom 5th Ward Chapel, 195 South 100 East, Provo, Utah. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the Berg Mortuary, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah and at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 until 10:45. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.