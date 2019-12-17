1935-2019
SERVICE CORRECTION: Jay Arnold Young, 84, passed away peacefully December 12, 2019 in Orem, Utah. He was born March 31, 1935, in Provo, Utah, to Ivan L. and Della Chauvie Young. He married Marlene Layton Young on June 26, 1954 in Layton, Utah and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Jan 8, 1964.
Jay served in the Army and Army Reserves from 1957-1963. He enjoyed being outdoors camping, golfing, and traveling. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full-time mission in Sacramento, CA.
Jay is survived by his wife Marlene; three children: Sherrie (Craig) Christensen, Randy (Julie), and Craig (Pam); 11 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah from 12:30-1:30 pm. Graveside services with military rites will immediately follow at 2:00 pm in the Orem City Cemetery.