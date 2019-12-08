1932-2019
Jay D. Drage, 87, passed away on December 5, 2019 at the Veterans home in Payson Utah. He was born in Salem, Utah to Florence Garfield and Kenneth Drage. He was raised in Spanish Fork with his sisters Lorraine Sacco, Maurine Gurr, and brother Brent.
This husband, father, grandfather and friend had a life well lived and was a man well loved. He was defined by a devotion to family, dedication to hard work, and driven by his need to put others first.
On August 7, 1953 he married Berniece Christmas and from that moment their commitment to one another lasting 67 years was a testimonial to the meaning of true love.
His collection of hats reflects his many interests and careers. As a student in the 1940’s, he wore the Spanish Fork Don and Utah Valley logos. He proudly wore a US Army helmet in Korea and then later made a career in the US Army Reserves. He also wore the Spanish Fork fireman and EMT hats for Spanish Fork City. He has numerous hats from golf courses, campsites and baseball tournaments. His most cherished hat simply reads “Grandpa” since his nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren are his most important legacy. For his three daughters and their spouses, Debbie and Bob Jones, Cheryl and Scott McBride, and Cindy and Key Daley he earned the slogan and will be remembered for the hat that reads, “Number 1”!
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Tuesday morning from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.